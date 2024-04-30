Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $610,000

842 Colorado Boulevard (Google Street View)

The property located at 842 Colorado Boulevard in Santa Rosa was sold on April 5, 2024.

The $610,000 purchase price works out to $638 per square foot.

The house, built in 1953, has an interior space of 956 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with a one-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,098 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,617-square-foot home at 540 Jacqueline Drive in Santa Rosa sold in October 2023 for $744,500, a price per square foot of $460. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Yulupa Avenue in Santa Rosa in April 2024 a 843-square-foot home was sold for $552,000, a price per square foot of $655. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In April 2023, a 926-square-foot home on Claremont Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $594. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.