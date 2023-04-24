Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $636,000

The property located at 2430 Widgeon Court in Santa Rosa was sold on April 6, 2023. The $636,000 purchase price works out to $568 per square foot. The house, built in 1981, has an interior space of 1,120 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,120-square-foot home at 461 Tracy Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $589,000, a price per square foot of $526.

In March 2023, a 2,145-square-foot home on Countryside Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $980,000, a price per square foot of $457.

On Valley West Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,148-square-foot home was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $588.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.