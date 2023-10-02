Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $650,000

2084 Ironstone Circle (Google Street View)

A 1,380-square-foot house built in 2002 has changed hands.

The property located at 2084 Ironstone Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 15, 2023, for $650,000, or $471 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,343-square-foot home at 2729 Gallop Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $685,000, a price per square foot of $510. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,376-square-foot home on Park Meadow Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $314. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Antelope Lane in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,560-square-foot home was sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $429. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

