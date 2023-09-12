Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $650,000

1117 Hahman Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 1117 Hahman Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 22, 2023. The $650,000 purchase price works out to $592 per square foot.

The house, built in 1954, has an interior space of 1,098 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes four bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features a single carport.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Maes Place in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,761-square-foot home was sold for $752,000, a price per square foot of $427. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,084-square-foot home on Spring Creek Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $623. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,808-square-foot home at 2376 Melbrook Way in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $442. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

