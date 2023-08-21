Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $660,000

A 1,356-square-foot house built in 1961 has changed hands. The property located at 2724 Creekside Road in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 1, 2023. The $660,000 purchase price works out to $487 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,319-square-foot home on Yulupa Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $493. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,335-square-foot home at 2321 Yulupa Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $655,000, a price per square foot of $491. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,716-square-foot home was sold for $827,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.