Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $675,000

327 Burlwood Court (Google Street View)

The property located at 327 Burlwood Court in Santa Rosa was sold on April 24, 2024.

The $675,000 purchase price works out to $450 per square foot.

The house, built in 1969, has an interior space of 1,500 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The property sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,280-square-foot home at 1834 Fenwick Place in Santa Rosa sold in November 2023 for $695,000, a price per square foot of $543. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Fenwick Drive in Santa Rosa in October 2023 a 1,534-square-foot home was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $407. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In November 2023, a 1,408-square-foot home on West Third Street in Santa Rosa sold for $582,500, a price per square foot of $414. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.