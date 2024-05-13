Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $675,000

345 Singing Brook Circle (Google Street View)

A 1,538-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands.

The property located at 345 Singing Brook Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on April 22, 2024, for $675,000, or $439 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property's lot measures 3,049 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 2,212-square-foot home at 350 Miramonte Place in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $950,000, a price per square foot of $429. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,552-square-foot home on Riven Rock Way in Santa Rosa sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $528. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hood Mountain Way in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,392-square-foot home was sold for $1,298,000, a price per square foot of $543. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

