Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $675,000

1005 Brunello Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 1005 Brunello Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 21, 2023 for $675,000, or $498 per square foot.

The house, built in 2018, has an interior space of 1,355 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. In addition, the house comes with an attached one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In June 2023, a 1,600-square-foot home on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $388. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Deuce Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,884-square-foot home was sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $356. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,617-square-foot home at 3913 Louis Krohn Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $635,000, a price per square foot of $393. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.