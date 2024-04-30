Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $680,000

312 Belhaven Circle (Google Street View)

A 1,665-square-foot house built in 1966 has changed hands.

The property located at 312 Belhaven Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on April 10, 2024. The $680,000 purchase price works out to $408 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property occupies a lot of 5,662 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In May 2023, a 1,345-square-foot home on Belhaven Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $465. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Belhaven Circle in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,870-square-foot home was sold for $856,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,560-square-foot home at 321 Green Field Circle in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $742,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

