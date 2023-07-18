Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $687,000

The property located at 6454 Mesa Oaks Court in Santa Rosa was sold on June 28, 2023 for $687,000, or $425 per square foot. The house, built in 1979, has an interior space of 1,618 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,049 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,665-square-foot home at 328 Meadowridge Lane in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $675,000, a price per square foot of $405. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,361-square-foot home was sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $426. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,870-square-foot home on Meadowridge Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $471. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

