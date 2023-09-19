Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $688,000

2305 Gads Hill Court (Google Street View)

A house located at 2305 Gads Hill Court in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,186-square-foot property, built in 1979, was sold on Aug. 31, 2023, for $688,000, or $580 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a one-car garage.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,186-square-foot home on Gads Hill Street in Santa Rosa sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $527. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,392-square-foot home at 2321 Mandarin Lane in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $710,000, a price per square foot of $510. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Mandarin Lane in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,392-square-foot home was sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $374. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

