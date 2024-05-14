Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $690,000

2780 Red Tail Street (Google Street View)

The property located at 2780 Red Tail Street in Santa Rosa was sold on April 19, 2024 for $690,000, or $596 per square foot.

The house, built in 1997, has an interior space of 1,157 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property is situated on a lot spanning 3,484 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Gallop Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,343-square-foot home was sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $510. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 2,075-square-foot home on Arrowhead Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $682,500, a price per square foot of $329. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,866-square-foot home at 2632 Arrowhead Drive in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $685,000, a price per square foot of $367. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

