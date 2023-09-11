Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $690,000

3790 Hoen Avenue (Google Street View)

The property located at 3790 Hoen Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 22, 2023 for $690,000, or $601 per square foot.

The house, built in 1962, has an interior space of 1,149 square feet. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,323-square-foot home at 3712 Douglas Drive in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $457,000, a price per square foot of $345. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Leafgreen Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,425-square-foot home was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $533. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,603-square-foot home on Tisserand Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $755,000, a price per square foot of $471. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.