Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $694,500

A 1,212-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands. The property located at 1191 Meridian Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on July 31, 2023, for $694,500, or $573 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In June 2023, a 1,448-square-foot home on Peterson Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $497. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,030-square-foot home at 1456 Peterson Lane in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $369. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Peterson Lane in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,846-square-foot home was sold for $780,000, a price per square foot of $423. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.