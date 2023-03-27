Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $699,000

The property located at 1207 Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa was sold on Feb. 24, 2023. The $699,000 purchase price works out to $394 per square foot. The house, built in 1946, has an interior space of 1,772 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a detached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,400-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In February 2023, a 1,858-square-foot home on Carr Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $396.

A 1,049-square-foot home at 464 Ridgway Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $610,000, a price per square foot of $582.

On Howard Street in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,799-square-foot home was sold for $842,500, a price per square foot of $468.

