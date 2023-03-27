Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $699,000

March 27, 2023, 4:35PM

The property located at 1207 Humboldt Street in Santa Rosa was sold on Feb. 24, 2023. The $699,000 purchase price works out to $394 per square foot. The house, built in 1946, has an interior space of 1,772 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a detached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,400-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

  • In February 2023, a 1,858-square-foot home on Carr Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $396.
  • A 1,049-square-foot home at 464 Ridgway Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $610,000, a price per square foot of $582.
  • On Howard Street in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,799-square-foot home was sold for $842,500, a price per square foot of $468.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.

