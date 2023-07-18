Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $719,000

The property located at 1694 Clover Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 28, 2023. The $719,000 purchase price works out to $375 per square foot. The house, built in 2003, has an interior space of 1,915 square feet. This two-story house offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot of the property covers an area of 4,778 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In December 2022, a 1,115-square-foot home on Greeneich Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $502. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,144-square-foot home at 1653 Jennings Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $715,000, a price per square foot of $625. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Jennings Avenue in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,421-square-foot home was sold for $609,000, a price per square foot of $429. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

