Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $720,000

A house located at 816 Spencer Avenue in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 910-square-foot property, built in 1938, was sold on June 5, 2023. The $720,000 purchase price works out to $791 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 5,969-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,297-square-foot home at 916 King Street in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $760,000, a price per square foot of $586. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,799-square-foot home on Howard Street in Santa Rosa sold for $842,500, a price per square foot of $468. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Neale Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,716-square-foot home was sold for $755,000, a price per square foot of $440. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.