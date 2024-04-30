Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $725,000

1512 Beaver Street (Google Street View)

The historic property located at 1512 Beaver Street in Santa Rosa was sold on April 9, 2024.

The $725,000 purchase price works out to $609 per square foot.

The house, built in 1926, has an interior space of 1,190 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating and a wall unit cooling system. Additionally, the house provides a garage. The property's lot measures 3,484 square feet square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 960-square-foot home at 1034 Carr Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $665,000, a price per square foot of $693. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Pacific Avenue in Santa Rosa in November 2023 a 1,014-square-foot home was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $567. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2023, a 2,439-square-foot home on Wright Street in Santa Rosa sold for $830,000, a price per square foot of $340. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.