Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $732,500

2037 Mission Boulevard (Google Street View)

A 1,391-square-foot house built in 1963 has changed hands.

The property located at 2037 Mission Boulevard in Santa Rosa was sold on April 3, 2024. The $732,500 purchase price works out to $527 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In June 2023, a 1,431-square-foot home on Rivera Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $587. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Anson Drive in Santa Rosa in October 2023 a 2,756-square-foot home was sold for $845,000, a price per square foot of $307. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,147-square-foot home at 2216 Mission Boulevard in Santa Rosa sold in September 2023 for $670,000, a price per square foot of $584. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

