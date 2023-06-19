Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $760,000

A 1,297-square-foot house built in 1925 has changed hands. The historic property located at 916 King Street in Santa Rosa was sold on May 30, 2023, for $760,000, or $586 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In December 2022, a 862-square-foot home on North Street in Santa Rosa sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $696. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,799-square-foot home at 929 Howard Street in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $842,500, a price per square foot of $468. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Pacific Avenue in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,298-square-foot home was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.