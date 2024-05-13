Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $765,000

2420 Tamarisk Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,545-square-foot house built in 1964 has changed hands.

The property located at 2420 Tamarisk Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 19, 2024. The $765,000 purchase price works out to $495 per square foot.

This single-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The lot of the property covers an area of 5,662 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Tuscan Court in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,508-square-foot home was sold for $823,500, a price per square foot of $546. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,440-square-foot home at 2618 Tuscan Court in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $745,000, a price per square foot of $517. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2024, a 1,702-square-foot home on Tamarisk Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $408. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

