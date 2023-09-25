Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $775,000

3110 Rocklin Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 3110 Rocklin Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 5, 2023. The $775,000 purchase price works out to $634 per square foot.

The house, built in 1952, has an interior space of 1,222 square feet. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a single carport.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,076-square-foot home at 3000 Spring Creek Drive in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $604. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 926-square-foot home on Claremont Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $594. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Sonoma Avenue in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,088-square-foot home was sold for $758,000, a price per square foot of $697. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

