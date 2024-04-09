Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $777,000

A 1,622-square-foot house built in 1945 has changed hands.

The property located at 556 Alderbrook Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 22, 2024. The $777,000 purchase price works out to $479 per square foot.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a one-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,969 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Alderbrook Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,617-square-foot home was sold for $708,000, a price per square foot of $438. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In September 2023, a 994-square-foot home on Macklyn Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $689,000, a price per square foot of $693. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,082-square-foot home at 1628 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $566,000, a price per square foot of $523. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.