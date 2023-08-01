Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $782,000

A 1,870-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The property located at 8845 Hood Mountain Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on July 10, 2023, for $782,000, or $418 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property occupies a sizable 8,712-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 2,025-square-foot home was sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,665-square-foot home at 8819 Hood Mountain Circle in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $780,000, a price per square foot of $468. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,686-square-foot home on Hood Mountain Way in Santa Rosa sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $397. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.