Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $789,000

The spacious property located at 1878 Amy Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on June 5, 2023 for $789,000, or $363 per square foot. The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 2,171 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,275-square-foot home at 1410 Manhattan Way in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $685,000, a price per square foot of $537. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 1,115-square-foot home on Greeneich Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $502. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Navarro Street in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,014-square-foot home was sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $372. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.