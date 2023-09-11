Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $800,000

5721 Evening Way (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 5721 Evening Way in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,348-square-foot property, built in 1997, was sold on Aug. 22, 2023. The $800,000 purchase price works out to $341 per square foot. This two-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In July 2023, a 3,410-square-foot home on Marsh Hawk Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,435,000, a price per square foot of $421. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Reynaud Court in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,980-square-foot home was sold for $835,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,024-square-foot home at 5677 Evening Way in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $870,000, a price per square foot of $430. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.