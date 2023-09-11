Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $805,000

923 Spencer Avenue (Google Street View)

The historic property located at 923 Spencer Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 28, 2023 for $805,000, or $597 per square foot.

The house, built in 1922, has an interior space of 1,348 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides a detached one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On King Street in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,297-square-foot home was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $586. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,716-square-foot home on Neale Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $755,000, a price per square foot of $440. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 910-square-foot home at 816 Spencer Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $720,000, a price per square foot of $791. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.