A spacious house located at 2237 Warwick Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,374-square-foot property, built in 1969, was sold on March 21, 2023. The $815,000 purchase price works out to $343 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In January 2023, a 1,652-square-foot home on Canterbury Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $533.

A 1,509-square-foot home at 2323 Warwick Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $655,000, a price per square foot of $434.

On Tachevah Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,501-square-foot home was sold for $655,000, a price per square foot of $436.

