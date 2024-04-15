Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $816,000

736 Hillmont Street (Google Street View)

A house located at 736 Hillmont Street in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,646-square-foot property, built in 1976, was sold on March 27, 2024.

The $816,000 purchase price works out to $496 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property occupies a lot of 8,276 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In January 2024, a 2,222-square-foot home on Montclair Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $830,000, a price per square foot of $374. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Montclair Drive in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 2,050-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $512. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,488-square-foot home at 804 Sentinel Court in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $990,000, a price per square foot of $398. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

