Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $820,000

A 1,709-square-foot house built in 1972 has changed hands. The property located at 1124 Lanewood Way in Santa Rosa was sold on June 23, 2023, for $820,000, or $480 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property occupies a sizable 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In December 2022, a 1,772-square-foot home on Shadowhill Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Sherbrook Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,593-square-foot home was sold for $935,000, a price per square foot of $361. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,285-square-foot home at 1141 Forest Glen Way in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $858,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

