Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $840,000

A 1,431-square-foot house built in 1967 has changed hands. The property located at 2141 Rivera Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 27, 2023. The $840,000 purchase price works out to $587 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 6,098 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,842-square-foot home at 1900 Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $679. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 1,772-square-foot home on Shadowhill Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Los Olivos Road in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,966-square-foot home was sold for $860,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.