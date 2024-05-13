Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $850,000

2171 Alejandro Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 2171 Alejandro Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,600-square-foot property, built in 1976, was sold on April 19, 2024.

The $850,000 purchase price works out to $531 per square foot.

This single-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two bathrooms. On the exterior, the home features wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,691-square-foot home at 2519 Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $815,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,995-square-foot home on Barona Place in Santa Rosa sold for $1,495,000, a price per square foot of $749. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On San Antonio Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,822-square-foot home was sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $409. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.