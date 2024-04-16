Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $869,000

2136 Nyla Place (Google Street View)

A 1,959-square-foot house built in 1991 has changed hands.

The property located at 2136 Nyla Place in Santa Rosa was sold on March 29, 2024. The $869,000 purchase price works out to $444 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house features a two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,712 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,716-square-foot home at 1936 Amy Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $719,500, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Little River Avenue in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,786-square-foot home was sold for $721,000, a price per square foot of $404. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,014-square-foot home on Navarro Street in Santa Rosa sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $372. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

