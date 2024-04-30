Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $875,000

6305 Meadowridge Drive (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 6305 Meadowridge Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,067-square-foot property, built in 1994, was sold on April 5, 2024, for $875,000, or $423 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In August 2023, a 2,188-square-foot home on Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa sold for $1,055,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,281-square-foot home at 6259 Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa sold in October 2023 for $985,000, a price per square foot of $432. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,350-square-foot home was sold for $1,040,000, a price per square foot of $443. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.