Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $905,000

1050 Los Olivos Road (Google Street View)

A 1,880-square-foot house built in 1970 has changed hands.

The property located at 1050 Los Olivos Road in Santa Rosa was sold on March 26, 2024, for $905,000, or $481 per square foot.

This two-story house provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a garage. The property occupies a lot of 0.4-acre.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In August 2023, a 3,848-square-foot home on Blue Oak Place in Santa Rosa sold for $1,680,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Manzanita Court in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 4,042-square-foot home was sold for $1,840,000, a price per square foot of $455. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,805-square-foot home at 1545 Briarfield Place in Santa Rosa sold in October 2023 for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $392. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

