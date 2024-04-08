Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $950,000

3550 Heimbucher Way (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 3550 Heimbucher Way in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,400-square-foot property, built in 2000, was sold on March 18, 2024.

The $950,000 purchase price works out to $396 per square foot.

This single-story home offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage. The property's lot measures 0.4-acre square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Brush Creek Road in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 3,418-square-foot home was sold for $1,720,000, a price per square foot of $503. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,900-square-foot home on Treetops Way in Santa Rosa sold for $1,370,000, a price per square foot of $472. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 3,075-square-foot home at 2734 Treetops Way in Santa Rosa sold in October 2023 for $1,700,000, a price per square foot of $553. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.