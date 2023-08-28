Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $950,000

A 1,761-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The property located at 2418 Rancho Cabeza Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 10, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $539 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with a garage.

A 2,502-square-foot home at 3485 Ridgeview Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $880,000, a price per square foot of $352. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Hidden Valley Drive in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 1,836-square-foot home was sold for $885,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,764-square-foot home on Hillside Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.