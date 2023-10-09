Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $955,000

4830 Post Court (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 4830 Post Court in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,286-square-foot property, built in 1975, was sold on Sept. 22, 2023, for $955,000, or $418 per square foot.

This two-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage. The property's backyard also boasts a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 2,164-square-foot home at 4922 Heather Glen Circle in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $860,000, a price per square foot of $397. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Kinsington Court in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,990-square-foot home was sold for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $528. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 2,805-square-foot home on Devonshire Place in Santa Rosa sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $481. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.