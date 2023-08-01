Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $980,000

A spacious house located at 2476 Plum Meadow Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,480-square-foot property, built in 1988, was sold on July 14, 2023, for $980,000, or $395 per square foot. This two-story home provides a generous living space with its four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 6,098 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In June 2023, a 2,900-square-foot home on Treetops Way in Santa Rosa sold for $1,370,000, a price per square foot of $472. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,637-square-foot home at 2322 Parkwood Court in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $570,000, a price per square foot of $348. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Sunshine Avenue in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,874-square-foot home was sold for $770,000, a price per square foot of $411. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.