Single-family residence in Santa Rosa sells for $980,000

The property located at 327 Countryside Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 26, 2023. The $980,000 purchase price works out to $593 per square foot. The house, built in 1986, has an interior space of 1,653 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In March 2023, a 2,145-square-foot home on Countryside Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $980,000, a price per square foot of $457.

A 1,120-square-foot home at 461 Tracy Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $589,000, a price per square foot of $526.

On Widgeon Court in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,120-square-foot home was sold for $636,000, a price per square foot of $568.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.