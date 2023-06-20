Single-family residence in Sea Ranch sells for $840,000

A house located at 35193 Windsong Lane in Sea Ranch has new owners. The 1,161-square-foot property, built in 1995, was sold on May 30, 2023, for $840,000, or $724 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,527-square-foot home on Ramsgate Road in The Sea Ranch sold for $1,260,000, a price per square foot of $825. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Crows Nest Drive in The Sea Ranch in March 2023 a 2,111-square-foot home was sold for $2,395,000, a price per square foot of $1,135. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

