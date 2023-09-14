Single-family residence in Sebastopol sells for $1.3 million

A 1,370-square-foot house built in 1949 has changed hands.

The property located at 2525 Pleasant Hill Road in Sebastopol was sold on Aug. 23, 2023. The $1,250,000 purchase price works out to $912 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes one bedroom and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the home features a detached one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity.

