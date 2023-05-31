Single-family residence in Sebastopol sells for $630,000

The property located at 6988 Redwood Avenue in Sebastopol was sold on May 10, 2023 for $630,000, or $505 per square foot. The house, built in 2012, has an interior space of 1,247 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 1,291-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,635-square-foot home at 7075 Fellers Lane in Sebastopol sold in April 2023 for $1,060,000, a price per square foot of $402.

On Litchfield Avenue in Sebastopol in December 2022 a 2,169-square-foot home was sold for $845,000, a price per square foot of $390.

In February 2023, a 1,368-square-foot home on High Street in Sebastopol sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $512.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.