Single-family home in Sebastopol sells for $690,000

A 1,064-square-foot house built in 1985 has changed hands. The property located at 8142 Stich Lane in Sebastopol was sold on Feb. 27, 2023, for $690,000, or $648 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Pleasant Hill Avenue in Sebastopol in February 2023 a 1,366-square-foot home was sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $655.

In January 2023, a 1,294-square-foot home on Springdale Street in Sebastopol sold for $1,130,000, a price per square foot of $873.

