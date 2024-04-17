Single-family residence in Sebastopol sells for $738,000

475 Johnson Street (Google Street View)

A house located at 475 Johnson Street in Sebastopol has a new owner.

The 1,467-square-foot property, built in 1944, was sold on March 29, 2024.

The $738,000 purchase price works out to $503 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home features a detached one-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 4,708 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Wilton Avenue in Sebastopol in February 2023 a 2,292-square-foot home was sold for $1,160,000, a price per square foot of $506. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,825-square-foot home at 429 Florence Avenue in Sebastopol sold in June 2023 for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $630. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In October 2023, a 3,354-square-foot home on Meadow Court in Sebastopol sold for $2,400,000, a price per square foot of $716. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

