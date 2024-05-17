Single-family residence in Windsor sells for $1.2 million

A house located at 414 Blazing Star Court in Windsor has new owners.

The 1,986-square-foot property, built in 1987, was sold on April 22, 2024.

The $1,160,000 purchase price works out to $584 per square foot.

This single-story house offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property occupies a lot of 0.3-acre.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 2,050-square-foot home at 505 Buckeye Drive in Windsor sold in September 2023 for $930,000, a price per square foot of $454. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,994-square-foot home on Lakewood Drive in Windsor sold for $1,580,000, a price per square foot of $792. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Windflower Court in Windsor in March 2023 a 2,334-square-foot home was sold for $1,487,000, a price per square foot of $637. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.