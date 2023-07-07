Single-family residence in Windsor sells for $1.3 million

The spacious property located at 6150 Lockwood Drive in Windsor was sold on June 16, 2023 for $1,325,000, or $593 per square foot. The house, built in 1983, has an interior space of 2,235 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a two-car garage. The property encompasses a generous 0.5-acre of land.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Shiloh Road in Windsor in April 2023 a 1,701-square-foot home was sold for $913,000, a price per square foot of $537. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a home on Shiloh Road in Windsor sold for $3,000,000. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.