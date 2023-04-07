Single-family residence in Windsor sells for $535,000

The property located at 9575 Wellington Circle in Windsor was sold on March 15, 2023. The $535,000 purchase price works out to $269 per square foot. The house, built in 1990, has an interior space of 1,990 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,782-square-foot home at 9449 Wellington Circle in Windsor sold in January 2023 for $525,000, a price per square foot of $295.

On Gemini Drive in Windsor in December 2022 a 1,056-square-foot home was sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $540.

In February 2023, a 1,528-square-foot home on Hampshire Lane in Windsor sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $514.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.