Single-family residence in Windsor sells for $675,000

9447 Lazy Creek Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,158-square-foot house built in 1992 has changed hands.

The property located at 9447 Lazy Creek Drive in Windsor was sold on March 18, 2024, for $675,000, or $583 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property sits on a 5,316-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,633-square-foot home at 9404 Lazy Creek Drive in Windsor sold in July 2023 for $730,000, a price per square foot of $447. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,882-square-foot home on Jessica Drive in Windsor sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Wooded Glen Court in Windsor in March 2024 a 1,633-square-foot home was sold for $876,000, a price per square foot of $536. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.