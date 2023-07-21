Single-family residence in Windsor sells for $730,000

The property located at 9404 Lazy Creek Drive in Windsor was sold on July 3, 2023 for $730,000, or $447 per square foot. The house, built in 1991, has an interior space of 1,633 square feet. This two-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three baths. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of tiles materials. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central A/C. In addition, the house features a two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The lot of the property covers an area of 5,227 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Foxwood Court in Windsor in June 2023 a 2,663-square-foot home was sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $315. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,400-square-foot home at 9457 Lazy Creek Drive in Windsor sold in January 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $536. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,882-square-foot home on Jessica Drive in Windsor sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

